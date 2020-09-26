Police find shell casing after Waterloo shots fired call

Return to homepage ×
WATERLOO — Police found one shell casing early Saturday under the First Street bridge downtown while responding to a call of shots fired.
The call came from Flirt’s Gentleman’s Club, 319 Jefferson St., at 2:05 a.m., when someone reported hearing gunfire.
No injuries were reported and police found no victims.
Andrew Wind
Staff Writer
After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.
