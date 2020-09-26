 Skip to main content
Police find shell casing after Waterloo shots fired call
breaking top story

clip art crime scene

WATERLOO — Police found one shell casing early Saturday under the First Street bridge downtown while responding to a call of shots fired.

The call came from Flirt’s Gentleman’s Club, 319 Jefferson St., at 2:05 a.m., when someone reported hearing gunfire.

No injuries were reported and police found no victims.

Tags

