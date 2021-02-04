Police find sawed-off shotgun, stolen pistol while searching Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pistol from a relative and possessing a sawed-off shotgun.

Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrested Jasmin Grcic, 23, of 1138 Glenny Ave., for trafficking stolen firearms, unauthorized possession of offensive weapons, fourth-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Bond was set at $32,000.

Police allege the Grcic stole a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun from a relative after unplugging a security camera and breaking open a safe on Wednesday. Later that day, officers executed an unrelated search warrant at 1237 Downing Court and found the pistol along with a single-shot 20-gauge Harrington and Richardson shotgun with a barrel shorter than 16 inches.

Police also found a pipe with meth in his vehicle, according to court records.

Grcic is currently awaiting trial for allegedly breaking into a Washburn home after the homeowner helped him and others with a flat tire in August.

