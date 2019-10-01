{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSDALE – An Evansdale man has been arrested after police found a gun and drugs in his vehicle on Sunday morning.

Officers found Michael Todd Scullark’s 2015 Equinox parked in the middle of eastbound Dubuque Road near Evans Road at about 3:15 a.m.

Police noticed the odor of alcohol and found a bag of marijuana in his pocket, more marijuana under the driver’s seat and a loaded 9mm pistol in a backpack in the back seat.

Scullark, 56, of 655 Trail Ave., was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended, prohibited parking, possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Scullark is barred from possessing firearms because of earlier convictions for drug offenses and other charges.

