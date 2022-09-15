Police find gun following struggle while executing search warrant

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly struggling with police during a search of his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrested Orrington Alexander Gardner, 37, of 1904 W. Fourth St., for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $21,000.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team were executing a search warrant at the home as part of a weapons investigation at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gardner allegedly declined to cooperate with police and reached for his waistband where a 9 mm Beretta handgun was located, according to court records. He was eventually detained.

Authorities allege Gardner is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2002 felony drug conviction.

He was released from federal prison in June 2022 after serving time for a 2008 traffic stop where he ran from officers and tossed a .22-caliber pistol, according to court records.

