Police find gun following struggle while executing search warrant

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly struggling with police during a search of his home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrested Orrington Alexander Gardner, 37, of 1904 W. Fourth St., for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $21,000.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team were executing a search warrant at the home as part of a weapons investigation at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

Gardner allegedly declined to cooperate with police and reached for his waistband where a 9 mm Beretta handgun was located, according to court records. He was eventually detained.

Authorities allege Gardner is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2002 felony drug conviction.

He was released from federal prison in June 2022 after serving time for a 2008 traffic stop where he ran from officers and tossed a .22-caliber pistol, according to court records.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

