WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Wednesday.
Residents called 911 after hearing shots and seeing people running in the 400 block of Cottage Street around noon. No injuries were reported, and officers didn’t find any damage.
Police discovered spent shell casings in the area. No arrests have been made.
They'll be back tonight after midnight.
