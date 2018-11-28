Try 1 month for 99¢
112818jr-gunfire-cottage-1
Sgt. Kerry Devine with the Waterloo Police Department uses a metal detector to collect evidence as snow falls following gunfire in the 400 block of Cottage Street on Wednesday.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – Police are investigating gunfire that broke out in a Waterloo neighborhood Wednesday.

Residents called 911 after hearing shots and seeing people running in the 400 block of Cottage Street around noon. No injuries were reported, and officers didn’t find any damage.

Police discovered spent shell casings in the area. No arrests have been made.

