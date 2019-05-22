FOREST CITY --- A member of the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors is faces misdemeanor charges after police say he showed up at a meeting drunk and armed.
The Forest City Police Department charged Mike Stensrud, 63, Lake Mills, with public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence after Tuesday's meeting.
At 10:16 a.m., shortly after the meeting adjourned, an officer was called to the courthouse for a male who was possibly intoxicated.
The officer spoke to Stensrud in the board of supervisors room and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, according to a criminal complaint.
He asked Stensrud to provide a breath sample and he agreed, the complaint states.
The sample determined Stensrud's blood alcohol level was .09, according to the complaint.
The police officer asked him if a cup with a straw in it was his, and he said it was, the complaint states. The deputy then asked Stensrud if he could see inside the cup and the supervisor gave permission. The cup smelled of an alcoholic beverage, according to the complaint.
At approximately 10:50 a.m., Stensrud agreed to give the deputy another breath test and the result was .097, the complaint states.
Stensrud was asked if he was armed and he said he was, according to the complaint.
The police office then allegedly took a Smith and Wesson MP 9 Shield pistol out of Stensrud's right front pocket.
All Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meetings are live-streamed on YouTube and recorded.
The recording from Tuesday's meeting shows Stensrud drinking from a large plastic cup with a straw in it.
The video ended shortly after the meeting adjourned, but before police entered the board of supervisors room.
Stensrud has been ordered to appear at court at 8:30 a.m. on June 24 to answer to the charges, according to court documents.
