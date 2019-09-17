CEDAR FALLS -- A 15-year-old girl was taken into custody over the weekend after police say she drove drunk through her neighborhood and crashed into a parked car.
Cedar Falls Police were called to the County Terrace Mobile Homes, 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., on Friday for a resident whose parked vehicle had been damaged in a crash.
Then, on Saturday, police were called back to County Terrace for a vehicle driving recklessly and found the 15-year-old behind the wheel.
Police say the teen had been consuming alcohol, and admitted to officers that she damaged the vehicle a day earlier.
The girl, who was not named due to her age, was charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident causing damage.
No one was injured in either incident.
