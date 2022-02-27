Police describe evidence found at scene of fatal Cedar Falls robbery

WATERLOO — Using photographs, police Friday walked jurors through a virtual tour of the downtown apartment where Grant Saul died.

Saul was shot and killed when three people burst into the Main Street apartment where he was staying Dec. 4, 2019, and tried to rob him and his friends.

Prosecutors said the Keyon Christian Roby, 20, was the first robber through the door and was the gunman who shot Saul when Saul drew his own gun.

The apartment was one of four located up a narrow staircase over a Mexican restaurant. Neighbors said foot traffic on the stairs easily echoed into the apartments, and one resident described hearing a burst of commotion, three gunshots and then people hurrying down the stairs.

Police officers who responded found Saul unresponsive on a couch with gunshot wounds to his chest, pelvis area and a foot.

Officer Matt Belz with the Cedar Falls Police Department said they located bullets and bullet fragments inside the sweater and T-shirt Saul was wearing. Three spent shell casings and a live round where also found in the apartment.

Witnesses had earlier described Saul as reaching for his own pistol — a purple-framed semi-automatic — while he was on the living room couch during the robbery. But police said they found the weapon on the other side of the room, tucked between a recliner and the wall, next to a Champion brand slipper and a framed drawing of a car.

The purple pistol had four rounds in the magazine and a round in the chamber.

Officers said they also found a pump-action shotgun inside a bag in a bedroom at the apartment. The weapon’s buttstock had been removed.

Inside the clothes dryer, investigators found a gallon-sized plastic bag of marijuana.

Jurors also got a glimpse of the possible getaway vehicle in a video from a surveillance camera mounted inside another building near the Main Street address. The camera focused on an interior hallway in the East Second Street building, but the view included a window that looked out over the parking lot behind Main Street.

And the video showed a vehicle pull up and park in one of the few parking spaces visible through the window. Three people appeared to exit the vehicle, which waited for a bit and then pulled out and drove off before the passengers returned.

Also on Friday, Officer Javier Mercado testified that one of Saul’s friends who was in the apartment picked a photo of Roby from a lineup and identified him as the shooter.

