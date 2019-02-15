DAVENPORT --- A Davenport man was arrested this week after police say he made numerous false 911 calls and sexually harassed dispatchers and made lewd sexual comments.
Hector Alvarez Herrera, 42, no address listed, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday on 29 counts of false report-911 call, a simple misdemeanor.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a bench trial March 14. He remained in the jail Friday.
Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police officers received a 911 call in the 1800 block of West River Drive.
Police say Herrera called the SECC 911 communications center knowing he was not reporting an emergency or otherwise needing emergency information or assistance.
He has called 911 approximately 458 times since April 20.
Herrera admitted to calling 911 numerous times, according to police.
He has called 911 approximately 28 times in the last two weeks and did not need emergency assistance or information.
Police say Herrera sexually harassed dispatchers and made lewd sexual comments during many of the calls.
