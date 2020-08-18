You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police continue to investigate weekend stabbing
0 comments
top story

Police continue to investigate weekend stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who was stabbed over the weekend has been moved to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.

Jude Beck, 39, was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after he was found bleeding Saturday afternoon. His condition wasn’t available.

Details weren’t available, but police said Beck emerged from a home at 407 Locust St. with stab wounds to his torso.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

clip art squad cars
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News