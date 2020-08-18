Police continue to investigate weekend stabbing

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who was stabbed over the weekend has been moved to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.
Jude Beck, 39, was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after he was found bleeding Saturday afternoon. His condition wasn’t available.
Details weren’t available, but police said Beck emerged from a home at 407 Locust St. with stab wounds to his torso.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
