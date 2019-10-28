WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting outside a Waterloo that left three people injured.
According to police, a disturbance outside the Briqhouse Bar and Grill, 307 W. Fifth St., preceded the 12:55 a.m. Sunday shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
Those injured include Michael Brown, 46, of Des Moines; Marran Jackson, 22, of Waterloo; and Mercedes Seeman, 22, of Waterloo. They were treated at local hospitals and are expected for survive.
The lone gunman was on foot and fled before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made in the shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.