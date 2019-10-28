{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting outside a Waterloo that left three people injured.

According to police, a disturbance outside the Briqhouse Bar and Grill, 307 W. Fifth St., preceded the 12:55 a.m. Sunday shooting.

Those injured include Michael Brown, 46, of Des Moines; Marran Jackson, 22, of Waterloo; and Mercedes Seeman, 22, of Waterloo. They were treated at local hospitals and are expected for survive.

The lone gunman was on foot and fled before authorities arrived. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

