Police continue to investigate weekend homicide

WATERLOO -- Police continue to investigate a Friday night shooting and robbery that claimed the life of a Waterloo man.

The victim arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with a gunshot wound around 8:41 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the man was shot at 323 Crescent Place and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

No one has been charged with the slaying, but police arrested one person for a robbery at the same location.

According to court records, Stephen Devon Phillips, 27, showed up at the Crescent Place address armed with a handgun and approached people who were grilling outside Friday night. He allegedly pointed the weapon at one of the people at the gathering and demanded money. He took the man’s cell phone, credit cards and the keys to his apartment and then drove off.

Around 8:43 p.m., residents in the 100 block of Linwood --- not far from Phillips’ apartment at 1408 Washington St. --- reported suspicious activity, and police found Phillips and detained him.

Phillips was arrested for first-degree robbery, and his bond was set at $204,000.