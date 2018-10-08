WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was stabbed in the chest over the weekend is recovering as police continue to investigate the attack.
Details of the incident weren’t available, but police said 26-year-old Ryan King was found injured at 119 Allen St. around 3:55 a.m. It wasn’t clear where the assault took place.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took King to Covenant Medical Center where he underwent surgery, according to police.
No arrests have been made in the attack.
Officers are also investigating a second stabbing, but the two crimes don’t appear to be related.
Deandree Wooden, 34, of Des Moines, arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital around 10:15 a.m. Sunday with stab wounds to his leg. The injuries aren’t considered life threatening. Also arriving at the hospital was Kelsie Allensworth of Des Moines, who had other injuries.
It wasn’t clear where Wooden and Allensworth were injured, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I just knew there had to be more than one stabbing in a Waterloo weekend
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.