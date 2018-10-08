Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was stabbed in the chest over the weekend is recovering as police continue to investigate the attack.

Details of the incident weren’t available, but police said 26-year-old Ryan King was found injured at 119 Allen St. around 3:55 a.m. It wasn’t clear where the assault took place.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took King to Covenant Medical Center where he underwent surgery, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the attack.

Officers are also investigating a second stabbing, but the two crimes don’t appear to be related.

Deandree Wooden, 34, of Des Moines, arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital around 10:15 a.m. Sunday with stab wounds to his leg. The injuries aren’t considered life threatening. Also arriving at the hospital was Kelsie Allensworth of Des Moines, who had other injuries.

It wasn’t clear where Wooden and Allensworth were injured, police said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
3
1
1
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments