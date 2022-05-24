Police continue to investigate fatal shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Police continue to investigate an early Sunday morning shooting that ended in the death of a local woman.

An autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled for Monday, and the identity of the vehicle hasn’t been released.

No arrests have been made, and investigators continue to talk to witnesses and review footage from security cameras in the area.

Police reopened the scene — a stretch of Manson and Sumner streets — on Sunday after collecting evidence.

Authorities said the woman was a passenger in a car that was traveling on Sumner Street around 3:24 a.m. Sunday. Someone opened fire on the vehicle as it turned onto Manson Street, with rounds striking the vehicle’s passenger side and the woman.

The car came to a stop in the 200 block of Manson Street, and police and paramedics attempted to save the woman. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating in the investigation, police said.

It is the third homicide in the city of Waterloo in 2022.

Courtney Lamont Harris, 18, was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Broadway Street on Jan. 8. Eugene Octavius Love Jr. is charged with murder in the case.

On March 22, LaVance Cooper, 41, was shot in killed in a relative’s apartment on West Second Street. His cousin, Dorray Darnell Cooper, 58, is charged with murder in the case.

