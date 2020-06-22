Police continue to investigate after-hours shootings in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Waterloo police continue to investigate a string of shootings they say are linked to after-hours parties on Edwards Street.
The latest shooting broke out around 4:50 a.m. Sunday following an argument outside the venue, a commercial building at 114 Edwards St. Someone outside began firing and handgun, and one of the rounds pierced the building and injured a 27-year-old woman inside, who had no connection to the dispute.
“We don’t think she had anything to do with it,” said Lt. Robert Duncan of the Waterloo Police Department.
The woman suffered a serious injury and was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. She was in stable condition over the weekend and is expected to survive, according to police.
The shooting came a week after two men were shot in separate disputes that police said were linked to the after-hours parties on Edwards Street. A 22-year-old man arrived at a hospital by private vehicle on June 12, and a 27-year-old man showed up at an emergency room on June 13.
Police said they have been in contact with the property owner regarding the shootings.
