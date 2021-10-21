Police confirm missing Dunkerton woman found dead in Charles City in murder suicide

DUNKERTON – Authorities have confirmed that a body discovered at a Charles City home last week was that of a missing Dunkerton woman.

Charles City Police said the body of Jennifer Jo Swingen, 44, also known as Jennifer Smith, was found at the Shaw Avenue home of her ex-husband.

Her ex-husband, 46-year-old Shane Swingen, was also found at the home and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Charles City police said they are investigating the deaths as a homicide-suicide.

Jennifer Swingen had been reported missing earlier this month by family members.

On Oct. 12, Charles City police were called to Shane Swingen’s home to check on the welfare of resident at about 3:30 p.m. An ambulance was called for a possible drug overdose, and Shane Swingen was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

Officers executed a search warrant on the home and discovered Jennifer Swingen’s body inside. An autopsy by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny determined she died of strangulation, according to police.

Court record show the two were married in July 2018 in Dysart, and they lived in Dunkerton. Divorce papers were filed in December 2019, and the divorce was finalized by the end of the month. Shane Swingen moved to Charles City, and Jennifer Swingen remained in Dunkerton.

