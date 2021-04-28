Police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

IOWA CITY — A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was initially pulled over after being spotted speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device that tests whether someone has been drinking alcohol, a police spokesman clarified Wednesday.

Authorities previously said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement — that Lang wasn’t barred from driving but was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, because of his history of drunken driving.

Lang’s interaction with police escalated into a standoff at Lang’s home that ended with him allegedly fatally shooting Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

Lang initially caught the Grundy Center officer’s attention when he was speeding, Mortvedt said, and the officer also knew Lang was in a vehicle that did not have the interlock device, which allows a vehicle to operate only after the driver passes a breathalyzer.

A spokesman for Iowa attorney general’s office said Lang, who unsuccessfully ran for Grundy County sheriff last year, was traveling 15 mph (24 kph) over the limit.