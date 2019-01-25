WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who led police on a Thursday morning chase brought it to an end at his home because he wanted his grandmother to see, according to police.
A patrol officer attempted to stop a Chevrolet Malibu after noticing an equipment problem in the area of Douglas and Mobile streets around 1 a.m. Thursday.
The Malibu continued on, reaching speeds of 60 mph in a residential area before finally pulling over at the driver’s home at 432 Edward St. five minutes later.
When questioned by police, the driver, 22-year-old Shaquielle Daleves Litt, told officers he wanted to show his grandmother what was going on, according to court records. He was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and driving while suspended and was later released from jail.
Court records show Litt is currently on parole in connection with a March 2016 home invasion in Davenport where a pregnant woman was shocked with a stun gun while an accomplice filmed the attack on a cell phone. Following the burglary, Litt allegedly led Davenport police on a 30-minute, 100-mph chase that ended when Stop Sticks punctured his tires. He was released from prison in November 2018.
