Police charge woman with murder in Pella death

PELLA (AP) — Police charged a woman with murder Tuesday in the death of another woman who was found injured in a car in Pella and later died.
Pella police were called Monday night to investigate an argument at a home and found Tracy Mondabough, 46, of Ottumwa, injured in a vehicle. Officers performed lifesaving measures but Mondabough died, police said.
An affidavit stated that Mondabough appeared to have been stabbed in the chest. An autopsy is planned.
Police arrested Michelle Boat, 55, of Pella, on Monday night on a charge of violating a no-contact order, and she was taken to the Marion County Jail. On Tuesday, investigators also charged Boat with first-degree murder.
She remains in the jail on a $2 million bond.
