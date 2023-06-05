WATERLOO — The unblinking eye of the body camera was hyped as the answer to questions about controversial police encounters.

The body-worn camera would give the public a replay of an incident and lead to greater police accountability, or so it was thought. The relatives of Michael Brown, shot by an officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 called for a federal law mandating their use.

About a decade later, almost all local officers have and use body cameras. But the footage is rarely made public as a matter of normal business. Instead, the videos are usually treated as evidence, held by the police department, awaiting a court date if any charges are filed.

“It’s evidence and stuff we can’t share with the public. … We don’t give out videos unless the case has already gone through the court system,” said Capt. Jason Feaker with the Waterloo Police Department.

Department policy allows the police chief to release body camera and dashcam video to the public in the “rare instances” of critical public interest where the release “far outweighs the need to preserve evidence until the conclusion of litigation.”

Waterloo police officers have been involved in three shootings in recent years. One man was paralyzed when he allegedly engaged law enforcement with what turned out to be a BB rifle. Another died after he led officers on a chase and rammed an occupied squad car. A third was killed when he pointed what turned out to be an air pistol at patrol officers.

Prosecutors declined to charge officers in two of the shootings, and the third case remains under consideration.

Two of the shootings have resulted in lawsuits that remain pending in court.

When The Courier sought video footage from the BB rifle incident a week after the shooting the Waterloo Police Department denied the request, citing state law that designates law enforcement investigative reports, including videos, as confidential.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, which had deputies involved in the BB rifle call, referred requests for its footage to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation – the agency that investigated the shooting – which has yet to respond.

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office later released still images taken from the videos as part of its report on the incident.

Following the shooting involving the rammed squad car, KWWL-TV sought the police videos and was told the footage would cost the TV station more than $6,000 in preparation fees.

Feaker said the department charges $10 per minute of video to defray the costs of an officer reviewing the footage and redacting any personal information like dates of birth or Social Security numbers or content that would violate Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

In the end, attorneys for the deceased’s estate later released selected videos in the ramming incident to the media.

In addition to being used as evidence in criminal cases, the footage also is used by police department internal affairs officers to investigate complaints about conduct. Feaker said the implementation of body-worn cameras has helped speed up the internal affairs review process.

“The complaints are still there, but they get worked through quicker and we can show that the officers aren’t doing what some people in the public think they are,” Feaker said.

In one case in Cedar Falls in 2016, a woman claimed an officer attempted to watch her put on a bra and made inappropriate comments when he was stationed at her Cedar Falls home awaiting a search warrant in a drug investigation.

Investigators reviewed footage from the officer’s body camera and found nothing of the sort. The woman was then charged with making a false report to law enforcement.

The Waterloo Police Department also conducts monthly audits of randomly selected body camera footage, said Lt. Greg Fangman with the department’s internal affairs division. Some 20 videos are drawn each month and divided among supervisors for review to ensure compliance and professional behavior.

Cedar Falls police began using body cameras about 10 years ago, starting with three units whose officers had the option to wear if they wanted. Waterloo police followed soon after.

Both departments now have equipment and policies for regular body camera use.

All Waterloo sworn officers are issued a camera to use. The department retains routine footage for 180 days. If it’s considered evidence in a criminal case it is kept indefinitely.

Cedar Falls police require 38 of 74 officers to wear cameras while on duty.

In Cedar Falls, police retain routine video footage for 120 days. Sharing with the public is done on a case-by-case basis.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office requires 35 of its 66 sworn deputies to wear body cameras. Deputies stationed at the jail, which is covered with stationary surveillance cameras, aren’t required to wear cameras. Footage is cataloged for two years, and the public can request access through the state’s open records laws.

Dashboard cameras have been a part of law enforcement for decades. All patrol vehicles for the Waterloo and Cedar Falls police departments and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office are equipped with dash cameras.

