DES MOINES (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating after a 56-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Police say the crash happened early Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Woodland Avenue. Witnesses tell police that the bicyclist crossed into an intersection against a red light and was hit by a sport utility vehicle.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Police say the SUV left the scene, and investigators are asking the public's help in tracking it down.

Police say the vehicle was a newer model, red SUV and will likely have damage to its windshield and front end on the driver's side.

