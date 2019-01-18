Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Police have detained one person in Downing Avenue standoff. 

Earlier report ... 

WATERLOO — Police on Friday morning were on the scene of a standoff following a domestic disturbance call overnight.

A tactical team was outside a Downing Avenue home using a loudspeaker in an attempt to lure out a person inside.

Officers were called to the house around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a woman fled from the house, according to police.

Officers were unable to get anyone to come to the door.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Load comments