WATERLOO -- Police have detained one person in Downing Avenue standoff.
Earlier report ...
WATERLOO — Police on Friday morning were on the scene of a standoff following a domestic disturbance call overnight.
A tactical team was outside a Downing Avenue home using a loudspeaker in an attempt to lure out a person inside.
Officers were called to the house around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a woman fled from the house, according to police.
Officers were unable to get anyone to come to the door.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
