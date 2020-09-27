Police asking for social media videos, photos in club shooting investigation

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are seeking any videos or photos from an early Saturday club shooting that killed one person and injured 11 others.
Axon Enterprises, a law enforcement technology company based in Arizona, partnered with the Waterloo Police Department to create an online portal to submit digital media from the shooting.
A link to the portal can be found at waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west4thshooting . It can be used for Snapchat, Facebook, or any other video/photo recorded electronically.
People making submissions can leave contact information for authorities but aren’t required to, according to police.
At least a dozen people were wounded when shooting broke out at a private club at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. One person later died of injuries at a Waterloo hospital. Eight of the injured received gunshot wounds, and at least one remains hospitalized with serious injuries in Iowa City.
Police said the building, a former bar, was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club. Authorities estimated about 100 people were at the establishment when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation.
It wasn’t clear how many people were shooting.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the shooting. Officials urged people to come forward with information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSubmit or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
PHOTOS: Private Club Shooting, Sept. 26, 2020
