Police asking for social media videos, photos in club shooting investigation

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are seeking any videos or photos from an early Saturday club shooting that killed one person and injured 11 others.

Axon Enterprises, a law enforcement technology company based in Arizona, partnered with the Waterloo Police Department to create an online portal to submit digital media from the shooting.

A link to the portal can be found at waterloopdia.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/west4thshooting . It can be used for Snapchat, Facebook, or any other video/photo recorded electronically.

People making submissions can leave contact information for authorities but aren’t required to, according to police.

At least a dozen people were wounded when shooting broke out at a private club at 501 W. Fourth St. around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. One person later died of injuries at a Waterloo hospital. Eight of the injured received gunshot wounds, and at least one remains hospitalized with serious injuries in Iowa City.

Police said the building, a former bar, was being used by a motorcycle club as an unauthorized night club. Authorities estimated about 100 people were at the establishment when gunfire erupted inside following a confrontation.