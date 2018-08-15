Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cedar Falls Police camera stills Aug. 8, 2018

Cedar Falls Police camera stills Aug. 8, 2018

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly knocked over a stoplight, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Cedar Falls Police said an unknown driver hit a traffic light on the northeast corner of Third and Main streets in downtown Cedar Falls on Aug. 8 at around 11:40 a.m. The impact caused the light to fall over.

The vehicle was captured on video causing the damage and leaving the scene, police said.

Police said in a Facebook post that a man and a woman were both inside a newer-style, black Chevy 4-door pick-up with a sunroof and chrome trim. The pick-up was pulling a white Sportsman Sportster fifth-wheel camper.

They ask anyone with information to call the police department. That number is 273-8611.

