Police ask for help in finding missing Waterloo man

The Waterloo Police Department is seeking the public's help with locating a missing man.

Steven Dale Parker, 64, was reported missing on Sunday by family after a concerning phone call with him.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be homeless and staying in the area of Ansborough and Home Park. The last time he was seen he had a distinctive mustache that should stand out.

Anyone with information about Steven Parker's whereabouts is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center at 319-291-2515 or the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340 ext 5002.