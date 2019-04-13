{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A 28-year-old Waterloo man was arrested on weapons charges Friday during a traffic stop. 

Corey Damone Crawley, 28, of 509 Anthony St., was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon, two counts of interference with official acts, fourth-degree theft and carrying weapons.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team stopped the vehicle he was a passenger in at 10:31 p.m. near the intersection of Randolph and West Second streets for moving and equipment violations. During the stop, officers had probable cause to search the vehicle and occupants, according to a news release.

Officers allegedly observed and heard Crawley drop a firearm. After a short struggle, he was placed under arrest.

The firearm was a semi-automatic .22-caliber handgun with one bullet in the chamber. The weapon was discovered to be stolen from a larceny case back in 2017. Crawley was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail.

Crawley served time in prison for a 2009 Waterloo drug robbery. He was shot by an officer during that incident after backing into a police car while trying to flee the scene.

