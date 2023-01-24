Police arrest man for fake 911 calls

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for calling 911 multiple times without an emergency.

Police arrested Shawn Washington, 44, of 907 Cutler St., on Jan. 18 on one count of making a false report, a misdemeanor. He was released pending trial.

Authorities allege Washington placed six 911 calls and one call to a non-emergency number using two different phones on the morning of Jan. 18. He allegedly told dispatchers he wanted help, but when officers arrived at his home at 112 Randolph St., he wouldn’t answer the door, according to court records.

On one call, police could hear Washington inside the home.

A similar incident involving Washington in April 2022 led to police closing down part of Hawthorne Avenue when they received a false report of gunfire.

