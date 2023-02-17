WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man has been arrested on warrants for a May car chase and for allegedly taking people’s credit cards while working at a fast food restaurant in 2020.

When officers finally caught up with 33-year-old Ozzie Simonard Telford on Airline Highway early Friday morning, he ran from police but was caught a short time later

Telford was arrested for eluding, first-degree harassment, criminal mischief, credit card fraud and interference.

Authorities first issued a warrant for Telford's arrest in November 2020. He had been working for Wendy’s on McClain Drive in Cedar Falls, and customers who had accidently left their credit cards behind later found unauthorized purchases.

Two charges totaling $354 happened at Walmart in Waterloo, and another for $295 was at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Security camera footage allegedly showed Telford making the Walmart purchases.

In June 2021, Telford allegedly kicked in the back door to a female acquaintance’s home, damaging it, court records allege. He then allegedly called her on the phone and threatened to kill her.

On May 2, 2022, a patrol officers spotted Telford driving a Ford Crown Victoria on Broadway Street. He pulled over but then took off, according to court records. He disappeared, and the vehicle was found empty an hour later parked behind a building in the 100 block of Broadway Street.

