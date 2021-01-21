 Skip to main content
Police arrest child care owner accused of hurting 1-year-old
Police arrest child care owner accused of hurting 1-year-old

SUMNER (AP) — The owner of a Northeast Iowa child care facility has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after being accused of injuring a 1-year-old in her care, police said.

An employee reported Crystal Bahe, 54, of Sumner, to authorities, television station KCRG reported. Bahe owns and operates Crystal's Christian Child Care in Sumner.

The facility's operations have been suspended while local police and the Iowa Department of Human Services conduct investigations into the allegation. Officials say families of the children attending the daycare have been notified and children have been moved from the facility.

Bahe did not immediately return a message left for her Thursday by The Associated Press seeking comment on the charge.

