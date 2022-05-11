Police apprehend Georgia murder suspect in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A fugitive suspected of murder in Georgia was apprehended by Waterloo Police Tuesday following a traffic stop.

"Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 26 (year old) male, Jalen Jahmal Gary who was wanted for Theft and two counts of Forgery," Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in a news release. A 24-year-old passenger was in the vehicle, as well.

He said officers "received information the passenger, Jamarius Bernard Johnson, gave them a false name, and through subsequent investigation determined that Johnson was wanted for murder in DeKalb County Georgia."

Johnson was arrested and remains in custody at the Black Hawk County Jail on a no bond hold. No further information was available on the circumstances surrounding the murder he is a suspect in.

Gary is charged with the two counts of forgery and second-degree theft. He is accused of depositing checks into his account at Veridian Credit Union, 1616 Lafayette St., on April 13 and 27 that were allegedly stolen and altered.

According to a criminal complaint, two checks were stolen out of the mail in Grand Rapids, Mich. They were written from the accounts of Lutheran High School Northwest, Rochester Hills, Mich., and Gastroneurology Specialists, Grand Rapids, Mich.

The payee was changed to Gary while the amounts were changed from $85 and $749.50 to $4,509.06 and $6,604.07, respectively. After the first check was deposited, he allegedly withdrew $500 and $4,500 in cash on April 15.

