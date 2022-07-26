Plea made in damage at UNI residence hall

WATERLOO — A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to allegedly breaking a water pipe and causing thousands of dollars in damages to a University of Northern Iowa residence hall in October.

Ethan Russell Pilling Wise, 19, who had attended UNI, pleaded to one count of first-degree criminal mischief on Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.

The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and under a plea agreement prosecutors won’t recommend anything beyond a suspended sentence with probation.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

The broken pipe leaked into rooms in the second and first floors and the basement and caused an estimated $123,136 in damage.

UNI officials discovered a break in an exposed pipe on Bender Hall’s second-floor room at Bender Hall around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021. The pipe was located between rooms 201 and 228 on the building’s south side.

According to court records, witnesses put Wise in the area at the time the damage, and electronic access point data also put his cell phone in the area.

Wise was arrested in January.