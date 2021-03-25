Plainfield man arrested in Janesville chase

JANESVILLE – A Plainfield man who fled from a halfway house in January was arrested following a high-speed chase near Janesville on Wednesday.

An officer used a pursuit intervention technique to push the fleeing vehicle into a ditch as it slowed down, according to court records.

Andrew Michael Engler, 30, was arrested for felony eluding and possession of meth. He was also arrested for voluntary absence. Bond was set at $10,000.

Court records indicate Engler was serving time for a drug offense at the Waterloo Residential Facility when he checked out to go to the pharmacy on Jan. 17 and never returned.

A Janesville officer spotted him driving a Nissan Maxima on Maple Street around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to stop him on Winslow Road outside of town. The Maxima continued on, and the chase headed west into Butler County at speeds of up to 100 mph until it was forced off the road in the 31000 block of 280th Street.

Inside the vehicle, police found a backpack with a hypodermic needle, a spoon with residue and several plastic bags.

