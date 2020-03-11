Pickup driver arrested in Elkport buggy crash

ELKPORT – A Guttenberg man has been arrested for allegedly using his phone and being drunk on Sunday when his pickup crashed into an Amish buggy, killing the horse and injuring three people.
Alex Robert Hyde, 26, was arrested for serious injury by vehicle while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device while driving. He also was arrested for carrying weapons while intoxicated. He was released from jail pending trial.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on Hilton Road north of Harvest Road near Elkport. Hyde’s northbound Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the horse and buggy that was on the shoulder of the southbound lane.
Hyde of Guttenberg wasn’t injured, but buggy occupants Mary M. Miller, 21, Adam D. Hershberger, 21, and Nettie D. Hershberger, 17, all of Edgewood, were transported by Edgewood Ambulance to Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The impact also killed the horse, according to court records.
Hyde told deputies he was looking at his phone when he veered into the other lane, court records state. Deputies noticed an odor of alcohol, and Hyde told police he had a couple of Coors Light beers, records state. He was given field sobriety tests, and a breath test administered around 2:30 a.m. showed a .124 blood-alcohol level, records state.
Deputies found a loaded handgun in the center console of Hyde’s truck.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene was the Iowa State Patrol, Elkader Police Department, Elkport-Garber Fire and First Responders, and Edgewood Ambulance.