Pickup driver arrested in Elkport buggy crash

ELKPORT – A Guttenberg man has been arrested for allegedly using his phone and being drunk on Sunday when his pickup crashed into an Amish buggy, killing the horse and injuring three people.

Alex Robert Hyde, 26, was arrested for serious injury by vehicle while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device while driving. He also was arrested for carrying weapons while intoxicated. He was released from jail pending trial.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on Hilton Road north of Harvest Road near Elkport. Hyde’s northbound Toyota Tacoma pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the horse and buggy that was on the shoulder of the southbound lane.

Hyde of Guttenberg wasn’t injured, but buggy occupants Mary M. Miller, 21, Adam D. Hershberger, 21, and Nettie D. Hershberger, 17, all of Edgewood, were transported by Edgewood Ambulance to Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The impact also killed the horse, according to court records.

