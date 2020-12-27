PHOTOS: Man dead in early Sunday shooting north of downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — A man has died in an early Sunday shooting north of downtown.

Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue were dispatched at 4:22 a.m. to the area of Iowa, Dane and East Fourth streets on report of a shooting victim, according to a news release. Upon arrival, they found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Waterloo officers were still on the scene investigating shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday. Yellow police tape cordoned off the block of Dane Street between Iowa and East Fourth streets. Evidence markers could be seen in the area around a business on the north side of Dane Street near the Jack Johnson Square sign where investigators were taking pictures and gathering items in bags.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Waterloo Police continue to seek out and speak with witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340 Option 3/Investigations.