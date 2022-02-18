Phillips said he acted in self defense in fatal 2020 shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of killing his cousin in front of family members in 2020 told jurors he was acting in self-defense when he pulled the trigger.

“I was scared. I’ve been shot before. … I wasn’t going to let him shoot me,” Stephen Devon Phillips, 29, told jurors as he took the stand to defend against a first-degree murder charge on Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Prosecutors allege Phillips and Terrell “Rello” Flowers, 30, had been involved in an argument and fight at Flowers’ brother’s home on Crescent Place on May 15, 2020, after Flowers offended him by bringing up Steve, a relative of Phillips who had been killed in Milwaukee in 2019.

Investigators allege Phillips threatened to shoot up the house, left, texted Flowers that he was “fina die” for mentioning Steve and returned about 25 minutes later with a 9 mm pistol.

Phillips, a south-side Chicago native who testified he had been shot and stabbed in the past, denied there was an argument or fight with Terrell Flowers when he was at the house. He said they had been jokingly trading insults and threats with each other.

He likewise explained the “fina die” text, adding that it was part of a warning that he had just seen people in a white Chevrolet Malibu who had shot and injured another Flowers family member two days earlier, on May 13, 2020.

Phillips said he had his 9 mm pistol out when he arrived back at the Crescent Street home because the Malibu had been following him, but he said he tucked it in his hoodie pocket when he entered the house.

According to Phillips’ account, when he entered the house he and Terrell Flowers began arguing. He complained Flowers told him he was going to end up like Steve because he wasn’t being careful, and Flowers complained that Phillips had mentioned Flowers’ father.

“He got serious. We were just f-ing around, just playing,” Phillips said.

He said Flowers knocked him onto a couch and then to the floor and was strangling him and Flowers then pulled a gun and pointed it at him as he stood over him.

Phillips said he tried to get up.

“When he lifted it up, I ended up pulling the gun out of my pocket, and I shot him. I shot him in the arm. I wasn’t trying to kill him. I’m nothing like that,” Phillips said. Earlier testimony showed a bullet had struck Flowers’ right forearm and then entered his chest.

“I’m sorry about it. I didn’t mean to kill him,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he obtained the 9 mm pistol shortly after May 13 shooting.

The state then presented evidence that Phillips was prohibited from carrying weapons and handling firearms because of a restraining order in an unrelated case.

Following Phillips’ testimony, Det. Kyle Jurgensen with the Waterloo Police Department returned to the stand and told jurors that after Phillips was detained on May 16, 2020 — fractions of a second after he tossed the 9 mm handgun down a hotel hallway — Phillips denied any connection to the gun.

He said Phillips also denied being at the Crescent Place home at the time of the shooting, saying he had left earlier and inferring that one of Flowers’ brothers had shot him.

“They are trying to pin stuff on me,” Phillips had told the investigator after his arrest.

The case came close to a mistrial during the state’s last piece of rebuttal evidence — a video of the police interview with Phillips. In the footage, Jurgensen told Phillips he didn’t believe his account, saying that after the shooting “you then went to another address and robbed some people.”

Jurors had earlier heard evidence about Phillips obtaining a car by pointing a gun at an acquaintance on Linwood Avenue about six minutes after the fatal shooting. But the court had barred use of the word “robbery” from testimony and exhibits.

Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey requested a mistrial because prosecutors had failed to edit the “R” word from the interview video.

Judge Linda Fangman said she was dismayed by the error but denied the defense motion, adding that language would be added to the jury instructions that Phillips isn’t on trial for Linwood incident or other acts aside from the shooting.

Jurors will have Friday and Monday off, and closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Tuesday.

