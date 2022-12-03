Person found with possible gunshot wound in Cedar Falls Walmart parking lot

CEDAR FALLS --- One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls Walmart on Saturday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police and paramedics were called to the store on Brandilynn Boulevard around 1 p.m. and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot injury in a pickup truck parked at the back of the lot.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her condition wasn’t available.

Investigators contacted Walmart staff for access to the store’s security videos.