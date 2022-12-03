Person found with possible gunshot wound in Cedar Falls Walmart parking lot

CEDAR FALLS --- One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls Walmart on Saturday.
Jeff Reinitz
Details weren’t immediately available, but police and paramedics were called to the store on Brandilynn Boulevard around 1 p.m. and found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot injury in a pickup truck parked at the back of the lot.
She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and her condition wasn’t available.
Investigators contacted Walmart staff for access to the store’s security videos.
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the
American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
Satiating the U.S.'s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet new demand for
cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success. Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Iowa using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Iowa in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data was available for 6,565 restaurants in Iowa, of which 3,223 are chain restaurants.
#20. Panera Bread
- Locations: 24
#19. Papa Murphy's
- Locations: 31
#18. Godfather's Pizza
- Locations: 34
#17. Culver's
- Locations: 35
#16. Dunkin
- Locations: 36
#14 (tie). KFC
- Locations: 40
#14 (tie). Wendy's
- Locations: 40
#13. Starbucks
- Locations: 41
#12. Domino's Pizza
- Locations: 48
#11. Jimmy John's
- Locations: 52
#10. Taco John's
- Locations: 54
#9. Taco Bell
- Locations: 55
#8. Arby's
- Locations: 57
#7. Hardee's
- Locations: 59
#6. Pizza Ranch
- Locations: 68
#5. Burger King
- Locations: 77
#4. Pizza Hut
- Locations: 92
#3. Dairy Queen
- Locations: 94
#2. McDonald's
- Locations: 146
#1. Subway
- Locations: 285
