CEDAR RAPIDS --- The Cedar Rapids Police Department has identified three people of interest in the double homicide in the parking lot of Iowa Smoke Shop, 70 Kirkwood Court SW, on Saturday.
The Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or their local law enforcement.
The three persons of interest are:
• DeShawn Hull, age 21, height: 5’8”, weight: 200 pounds
• Andre Richardson, age 25, height: 6’1”, weight: 185 pounds
• Alexandra Smith, age 24, height: 5’3”, weight: 130 pounds
Police officers received reports of a shooting incident that occurred in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot at 70 Kirkwood Court SW shortly after 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived on scene and found three victims that had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. Two of the victims have been pronounced deceased. The deceased victims have been identified as Matrell Michael Eu’gene Johnson, DOB/06-11-2000, age 18 and Royal Ceiz Abram, DOB/03-27-2001, age 18. The third victim that was wounded, a 19-year old female, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
A short time later, police officers were notified that an additional victim with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening. The victim is believed to have been transported by private vehicle from the scene of the shooting at 70 Kirkwood Court SW. This fourth victim that was wounded, a 19-year old male, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the victims were in a vehicle in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot. An individual approached the vehicle and multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.
There is an active, ongoing investigation. At this time, it appears that this was a targeted attack and is not related to an earlier shooting that was reported in the 100 block of 29th Street Drive SE.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident at 70 Kirkwood Court SW is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.
