3 people found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex

DES MOINES (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of three people found inside a duplex on the southeast side of Des Moines.

Officers and medics responding to a report about a shooting found the bodies around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Detectives and crime scene investigators worked through the night at the residence. Two sport utility vehicles were towed from the scene early Friday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The victims' names and other details about the shooting have not been released. No arrests have been reported.

Mugshot gallery for January 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0