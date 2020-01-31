3 people found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex
3 people found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex

DES MOINES (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of three people found inside a duplex on the southeast side of Des Moines.

Officers and medics responding to a report about a shooting found the bodies around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Detectives and crime scene investigators worked through the night at the residence. Two sport utility vehicles were towed from the scene early Friday morning.

The victims' names and other details about the shooting have not been released. No arrests have been reported.

