WATERLOO – Police seized a pellet gun from a locker at a Waterloo middle school on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip from a student, officials at Hoover Middle School removed a backpack from the locker and discovered the CO2-powered pellet gun, which was turned over to the school resource officer.
One student was taken to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, and no criminal charges will be filed, according to police.
This story will be updated.
