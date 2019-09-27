{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police seized a pellet gun from a locker at a Waterloo middle school on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip from a student, officials at Hoover Middle School removed a backpack from the locker and discovered the CO2-powered pellet gun, which was turned over to the school resource officer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

One student was taken to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center, and no criminal charges will be filed, according to police.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments