WATERLOO — Law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will be remembered during a ceremony Wednesday.

The University of Northern Iowa Police Division will organize the annual Black Hawk County Peace Officer Memorial Service at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 665 Cedar St.

UNI President Mark Nook be guest speaker at the 10 a.m. event.

Since 1902, 14 police officers, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and other officers from the Black Hawk County area have lost their lives while on the job.

Six died of gunshot wounds during investigations or while chasing suspects.

Crashes and accidents killed seven others – four died in car and motorcycle wrecks, one in a plane crash, one was thrown from a horse-drawn buggy and another died when the fire truck he was riding in was struck by a train.

Black Hawk County area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty include:

Adam Liddle, 2015 – Waterloo Police Department officer who suffered a fatal heart attack following a shift in which he responded to a burglary in progress and a shots fired call.

Lance Dietsch, 1989 – Iowa State Patrol trooper, originally from Waterloo, died when the patrol aircraft he was flying in a search mission crashed in Cass County.

Charles Whitney, 1985 – State Patrol trooper died June 16 when he was struck by a car on Interstate 380 near the River Forest Road exit in Evansdale.

William Mullikin, 1981 – Detective sergeant with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office died in a two-car accident July 14 while answering a call.

Wayne Rice, 1981 – Waterloo police officer shot by James M. “T-Bone” Taylor July 12.

Michael Hoing, 1981 – Waterloo police officer shot by James M. “T-Bone” Taylor July 12.

Gabriel LaFromboise, 1976 – La Porte City police officer killed Dec. 9 when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer rig during a high-speed chase.

William Mehlhorn, 1956 – Waterloo police officer shot by a burglar fleeing from the scene of the crime in January.

Everett Dutcher, 1945 – Cedar Falls police officer who was assisting firefighters when the fire truck he was on collided with a train.

W. Fay Dilworth, 1932 – Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy shot while attempting to serve a rape warrant.

Vinton Margretz, 1925 – Waterloo police officer who died in a motorcycle accident while responding to a call.

William Goodenbour, 1920 – Waterloo detective shot while questioning a suspect about a forged check.

Fred Widmann, 1908 – Waterloo police officer killed during regular patrol downtown.

John Bailey, 1902 – Waterloo police officer who was operating a team of horses attached to a buggy while on the job when a passing street car frightened the team and the officer was thrown.