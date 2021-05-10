Peace Officer Memorial Day event is Thursday

WATERLOO – Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremonies will be returning Thursday following a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The event --- which honors local officers who lost their lives in the line of duty --- is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 West Fifth Street.

This year’s ceremony will include a special observance marking 40 years since Waterloo police officers Michael Hoing and Wayne Rice were shot and killed while on duty.

The two had been sent to a loud music complaint on Franklin Street in the early morning hours of July 18, 1981. During the call, a fight broke out, and James Michael "T-Bone" Taylor grabbed an officers’ handgun and shot them. In the ensuing manhunt for Taylor, Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy William Mullikin died in car crash. Taylor was apprehended and died in prison in 2014.

Coach Jim Miller, director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum and the Dan Gable Museum, will be the keynote speaker.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}