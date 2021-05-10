Peace Officer Memorial Day event is Thursday

WATERLOO – Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremonies will be returning Thursday following a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event --- which honors local officers who lost their lives in the line of duty --- is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 West Fifth Street.
This year’s ceremony will include a special observance marking 40 years since Waterloo police officers Michael Hoing and Wayne Rice were shot and killed while on duty.
The two had been sent to a loud music complaint on Franklin Street in the early morning hours of July 18, 1981. During the call, a fight broke out, and James Michael "T-Bone" Taylor grabbed an officers’ handgun and shot them. In the ensuing manhunt for Taylor, Black Hawk County sheriff's deputy William Mullikin died in car crash. Taylor was apprehended and died in prison in 2014.
Coach Jim Miller, director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum and the Dan Gable Museum, will be the keynote speaker.
The event is free and open to the public.
This year the names of 394 officers killed in the line of duty were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. This includes 295 officers who were killed during 2020, plus 99 officers who died in previous years.
Black Hawk County area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty over the years include:
- Officer John E. Bailey, Waterloo Police Department, 1902.
- Officer Fred P. Widmann, Waterloo Police Department, 1908.
- Officer William Goodenbour, Waterloo Police Department, 1920.
- Officer Vinton J. Margetz, Waterloo Police Department, 1925.
- Deputy Wendell F. Dilworth, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, 1932.
- Officer Everett Dutcher, Cedar Falls Police Department, 1945.
- Officer William R. Melhorn, Waterloo Police Department, 1956.
- Officer Gabriel C. LaFromboise, La Porte City Police Department, 1976.
- Officer Wayne R. Rice, Waterloo Police Department, 1981.
- Officer Michael W. Hoing, Waterloo Police Department, 1981.
- Deputy William F. Mullikin, Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, 1981.
- Trooper Charles G. Whitney, Iowa State Patrol, 1985.
- Trooper Lance G. Dietsch, Iowa State Patrol, 1989.
- Officer Adam Liddle, Waterloo Police Department, 2015.