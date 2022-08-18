Patrolling increased ahead of Labor Day

WAVERLY — The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement in Iowa will have increased patrolling efforts during the 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Friday to Sept. 5 in order to impact rising impaired driving fatalities.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reports seven fatalities occurred over the 2021 Labor Day holiday period. AAA indicates the 100 deadliest days occur from Memorial Day to Labor Day. According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, during the 2020 Labor Day holiday period, there were 530 traffic fatalities nationwide. Forty-six percent of those fatalities involved drivers who had been drinking and more than one-third (38%) of the fatalities involved drivers who were over the legal limit.

The sheriff's office encourages having a designated driver even for those who have one drink. Contact law enforcement if a possible drunk driver is on the road.