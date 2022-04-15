Patrie pleads not guilty to 2012 slaying

NEW HAMPTON – A former Charles City man has pleaded not guilty to allegations he killed a retired grocer as he slept at his rural Nashua home in 2012.

Randy Lee Patrie, 49, entered a written plea of not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder Monday. He also waived his right to trial within 90 days of indictment.

A trial date hasn’t been set.

Last week, the court appointed the Dubuque Public Defender’s Office to represent Patrie after the Waterloo office notified the court of a conflict.

Authorities allege Patrie broke into the home of Kenneth “Carl” Gallmeyer, 70, and killed him with a shotgun in September 2012. Investigators found Gallmeyer’s home had been ransacked.

A year later, authorities found Gallmeyer’s TV in Patrie’s bedroom and located three of Gallmeyer’s guns in Patrie’s home when they searched it in connection with another investigation.

Patrie was convicted of federal firearm charges and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Chickasaw County Sheriff’s deputies charged Patrie with murder in January.

