WATERLOO – Two people in a car escaped injury when someone opened fire on their vehicle early Friday.
According to police, 30-year-old Lacoia Green was driving east on Parker Street with passenger Dartavious Dixon, 31, around 1:15 a.m. when the shooting happened.
The vehicle was struck, as were homes at 112 and 114 E. Parker St., according to police. No one in the houses were injured.
Investigators found several spent shell casings in the roadway. No arrest have been made.
