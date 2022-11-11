Passersby describe saving one from house fire that killed another

WATERLOO — Good Samaritans described how they helped save one man who was trapped inside a burning Waterloo home in August.

They also testified the fire at 309 E. Second St. had spread so quickly that they were unable to save a second man, who was later found dead.

“Once I knew there was somebody was in there, that’s all I was worried about,” said Shane Davis told jurors Wednesday as trial began for the man accused of setting the fire, 59-year-old John Walter Spooner.

Davis and Thomas Adams were heading to work around 7 a.m. on Aug. 19 when they separately spotted heavy, dark smoke billowing from the downtown area. Another passing motorist, Wilhelm Goeken, was heading home after visiting his brother when he noticed the smoke.

All three decided to investigate and found flames coming from the front of the house.

As Davis and Adams got closer, they were approached by neighbor yelling that people were still inside, and Davis noticed a woman exiting the burning house through the ground floor.

The two pulled down a privacy fence to get into the yard.

“We both grabbed onto the fence and started pulling,” Adams said.

In an upstairs window, they saw a man push out a window air conditioner and contemplate jumping.

Adams said the ground below was littered with debris – lawn equipment, tools and discarded appliances – and they feared the trapped man could be hurt if he leapt.

“I figured he was going to get impaled,” Davis said.

Davis grabbed some used tires from the yard, and Adams found a garbage can, and the items were pilled under the window to soften his landing. The man jumped just as Goeken showed up with a ladder retrieved from a work truck parked nearby.

As they led the man to the sidewalk, a woman told them Tony was still trapped inside. In the chaos, they heard another unidentified person say Tony was just the “f’ing cat.”

Moments later, the man who had been rescued confirmed that Tony was a person, not a cat.

Tony, it turned out, was 60-year-old Tony Lewis Grider, who owned the home and whose bedroom as on the second floor above the porch, where the fire had apparently started.

The fire had grown to engulf the front of the house by then, and there was no way to get inside, Goeken said. Emergency crews were starting to arrive.

After firefighters got the flames under control, they found Grider unconscious inside. He was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead.

Prosecutors said Spooner had been staying at Grider’s home off and on in the days leading up to the fire, and one witness had seen him with a large lighter.

Davis said that when he first pulled up to the fire, he noticed Spooner standing across the street, watching the house burn. He assumed he was a neighbor.

Goeken testified that after the trapped man jumped to safety and discussion turned to Tony still being inside, he heard Spooner say “Tony can’t get out or doesn’t want to.”

Authorities said a gas can was found in the middle of East Second Street, a few doors down from the house fire. The can could be seen on a dash-camera video from Goeken’s vehicle.

Firefighter Tony McGrane said he discovered a spout for a gas can on the sidewalk in front of the burning house.

Spooner is on trial for one count of first-degree arson. He is also charged with murder in connection with the fire, and that trial will be at a later date.

Testimony in the case is scheduled to resume on Monday.