Passenger resumes Waterloo car chase after first driver runs off

WATERLOO – A drunken passenger who took over control of a fleeing vehicle from another driver has been detained after an overnight chase with authorities in Waterloo.

A Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of West Sixth and Grant Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle took off and stopped a short time later with the driver and a passenger exiting and disappearing on foot. While police and deputies were involved in the foot chase, another passenger hopped in the driver seat and drove off, deputies said.

The second leg of the chase ended at West Six and Washington streets with the second driver, a 17-year-old male, being detained. The second driver was drunk, according to deputies. He was detained on charges of first-offense operating while intoxicated and interference.

The first driver remains at large.

