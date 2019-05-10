WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested following a police chase that ended shortly after his passenger jumped out while his vehicle was in motion Thursday night.
James Michael Coleman, 35, of 523 Hammond Ave., was arrested for felony eluding, driving while suspended and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin. He is being held without bond on a parole violation.
Officers were called to the area of Sycamore and East Fourth Street for a disturbance around 9:40 p.m. and attempted to stop Coleman’s 2020 Volkswagen Routan van at West Park Avenue.
The van didn’t pull over, and the pursuit continued south with the van suffering flat tires at one point. His female passenger leapt from the vehicle in the area of West Ridgeway and Ansborough avenues. She wasn’t seriously injured, and the van came to a stop a short time later.
Police found drugs in Coleman’s wallet, according to court records.
