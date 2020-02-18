Party bus robbery charges dropped

WATERLOO – Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Waterloo man in connection with the robbery of a party bus driver in December.

On Wednesday, a district court judge dismissed the case against 25-year-old Chadreon Torele Gilley at the request of state prosecutors.

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office said in court records that the driver testified under oath during a federal court hearing that Gilley wasn’t the perpetrator.

No other arrests have been made in connection with the robbery. According to police, the driver for Dolly’s Party Bus was pushed down into this seat and cash was removed from his pocket around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Gilley was detained after he was seen in a vehicle in the area.

Police had said that Gilley was identified as one of the people involved in the robbery. But during a supervised release hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Jan. 7, the bus driver said Gilley wasn’t involved, court records state.

