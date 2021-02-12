Parts of police interviews suppressed for armored car robbery and arson suspect

WATERLOO – Some of the statements an Evansdale man charged in an armored truck robbery and other crimes made to investigators won’t be heard by a jury.

That’s because a judge said one of the questioners improperly suggested leniency if he talked, according to a judge.

Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 30, is in jail awaiting trial in a 2020 armored truck robbery that ended in the death of an accomplice as well as arson charges in devastating fires at Maples Lanes bowling center and The Wishbone restaurant.

Authorities said Cruz and others lit the fires to cover their tracks after burglarizing the landmark establishments. Cruz suffered a gunshot wound to the head when Rochester Armored Car guards fired during the robbery attempt in March, and he was arrested in Des Moines days later.

During a recent suppression hearing, the defense argued that because of the bullet injury to his head and because of head injuries from being a professional boxer, Cruz didn’t know what he was doing when he waived his Miranda rights to remain silent.

District Court Judge Andrea Dryer didn’t agree that the head injuries precluded him from waiving his rights — after all, investigators said Cruz was responding appropriately to questions, and he had requested to talk with police.

