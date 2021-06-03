 Skip to main content
Parkersburg teen arrested in Cedar Falls vehicle break-ins
Parkersburg teen arrested in Cedar Falls vehicle break-ins

John Wyman Michael Martin Jr.

John Wyman Michael Martin Jr.: 

Parkersburg man arrested, suspected of Cedar Falls burglaries

CEDAR FALLS – A Parkersburg teen has been arrested for allegedly breaking into several parked vehicles in Cedar Falls in April.

Cedar Falls police arrested John Wyman Michael Martin Jr., 18, on Wednesday on three counts of burglary to a vehicle and one count of third-degree burglary. Bond was set at $12,500.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Officers encountered Martin on the morning of April 27 after neighbors called about a person going through vehicles. Martin was on a bike, which he ditched and ran off on foot after seeing police. He was detained on charges of interference and released.

As the investigation continued, police determined the bike had been stolen from a garage on Walnut Street. And they found a wallet, makeup bag, cash, AirPods, laptop and an expired credit card that had been removed from cars parked on Barbara Drive, Pearl Street and West Fourth Street.

Officers also found a .22-caliber rifle and a bow that had been taken from the Walnut Street garage and hidden nearby.

